JetBlue indefinitely suspends Fort Lauderdale to POS flights 

Entornointeligente.com /

Brent Pin­heiro

brent.pin­[email protected]

Jet­Blue Air­ways is mak­ing ma­jor ad­just­ments to its route net­work, in­clud­ing the cut­ting of 37 routes in­to 2023. Amongst them is the Fort Laud­erdale – Port of Spain route. Back in Ju­ly, the NY-based car­ri­er an­nounced it would sus­pend flights be­tween POS and Ft Laud­erdale un­til De­cem­ber 24th, 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to Jet­Blue, this lat­est sus­pen­sion is aimed at im­prov­ing «op­er­a­tional re­li­a­bil­i­ty.» A check on Jet­Blue’s web­site shows no flights for the Ft. Laud­erdale-POS route avail­able for book­ing up un­til Ju­ly, 2023. The air­line con­tin­ues to fly dai­ly out of New York’s John F. Kennedy Air­port.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com