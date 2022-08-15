JetBlue indefinitely suspends Fort Lauderdale to POS flights 

Brent Pinheiro
JetBlue Airways is making major adjustments to its route network, including the cutting of 37 routes into 2023. Amongst them is the Fort Lauderdale – Port of Spain route. Back in July, the NY-based carrier announced it would suspend flights between POS and Ft Lauderdale until December 24th, 2022.
According to JetBlue, this latest suspension is aimed at improving «operational reliability.» A check on JetBlue’s website shows no flights for the Ft. Lauderdale-POS route available for booking up until July, 2023. The airline continues to fly daily out of New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.
