JET joins call for moratorium on deep sea mining

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is calling for a moratorium on deep sea mining.

The call comes against the background of the International Seabed Authority hosting its 27th Session in Jamaica.

JET notes that delegates from around the world are currently meeting to discuss the fate of the seafloor following the trigger pulled by Nauru on the «two-year rule» to begin deep sea mining by mid-2023.

The lobby group notes that the deep sea is the largest ecosystem on the planet, making up 90% of the marine environment, emphasising that life there is stable, slow growing and extremely fragile.

Further, it underscores that the deep sea is already under stress from pollutants, microplastics and climate related impacts and mining, therefore, threatens the future of mankind.

