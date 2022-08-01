Jerusalema singer loves T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

In the midst of an ag­o­nis­ing pan­dem­ic, it erupt­ed on every so­cial me­dia plat­form and in main­stream me­dia—a line dance sen­sa­tion start­ed by some An­golan youths as they moved hyp­not­i­cal­ly with eat­ing uten­sils in hand. Pow­er­ing the dance was Nom­ce­bo Zikode’s gospel-in­spired Afrobeat song with DJ Mas­ter KG «Jerusale­ma», her en­chant­i­ng voice an en­gine of strength, uni­ty and hope.

For Zikode, a South African singer, song­writer and mu­si­cian, «Jerusale­ma» al­so came at a time when she was on the verge of giv­ing up on a singing ca­reer. The song would be­come a mega glob­al suc­cess and would see the artiste on an African tour in 2020 and a Eu­ro/US tour when some bor­ders re-opened in 2021.

Zikode graced the shores of T&T al­most three weeks ago as part of Afrobeat and so­ca col­lab­o­ra­tions with lo­cal com­pos­er/pro­duc­er Ian Wilt­shire of David Rud­der’s «Tri­ni2 The Bone» fame, and singer/com­pos­er/pro­duc­er Mi­cal Te­ja for Car­ni­val 2023. She is al­so card­ed to work with lo­cal so­ca artistes and par­tic­i­pate in Car­ni­val 2023 events host­ed by I S Pro­mo and Gem­i­ni Pro­duc­tion. Ivory Coast vo­cal­ist Elody Amond­ji is al­so ex­pect­ed to team up with Wilt­shire. Zikode al­so ap­peared on a morn­ing pro­gramme and at a brief press con­fer­ence be­fore leav­ing T&T on Ju­ly 15 to con­tin­ue her world tour.

Hail­ing from Mpumalan­ga al­so called Ham­mars­dale in east­ern South Africa, Zikode penned the colos­sal hit «Jerusale­ma» in her na­tive Zu­lu lan­guage in late 2019 and DJ Mas­ter KG added his beats. With trans­lat­ed lyrics like «Jerusalem, my home, Save me! Join me, Don’t leave me here!», it be­came the an­them of hope and sol­i­dar­i­ty of the pan­dem­ic, shoot­ing to Num­ber 1 in sev­er­al coun­tries, in­clud­ing in Zikode’s home­land South Africa, Num­ber 1 on Bill­board and Ap­ple mu­sic charts, and go­ing triple plat­inum in Italy and Switzer­land and dou­ble plat­inum in Spain. On YouTube, the song has re­ceived com­bined views of al­most one bil­lion.

Pri­or to that, she burst on­to the house mu­sic scene in South Africa in 2018 with «Emazul­wi­ni» on South Africa mix mas­ter DJ Ganyani’s «Ganyani House Grooves 10». It topped a num­ber of in­ter­na­tion­al charts and grabbed «Best House Record of the Year» in South Africa.

But years be­fore, a star­ry-eyed Zikode had left her vil­lage and gone to Jo­han­nes­burg with big dreams of mak­ing it as a so­lo artiste. She end­ed up be­com­ing a back­ground singer and stud­ied IT as a plan B, al­ways know­ing that it was «not her thing».

Al­though she had to re­main tight-lipped about the de­tails of her mu­sic col­lab­o­ra­tions so far, when the 36-year-old spoke with Sun­day Guardian via What­sapp voicenotes, Zikode stayed up late to com­plete the in­ter­view and shone through a light and ami­able per­son­al­i­ty. It was much like the one she dis­played in a video by MY­OB Me­dia Pro­duc­tions show­ing snip­pets of her ar­rival at Pi­ar­co on Ju­ly 12, her in­tro­duc­tions to of­fi­cials, the pub­lic and staff at the ho­tel. Sport­ing her icon­ic crisp high fade medi­um top hair­cut—this time with a burst of bright green at the back—and decked in a white shirt and light blue dis­tressed jeans, and white-rimmed sun­glass­es in the video, Zikode was bub­bly as she spoke and joy­ful­ly, but el­e­gant­ly dove on­to her bed, kick­ing her feet in­to the air when she fi­nal­ly ar­rived at her ho­tel in the fi­nal clip.

She shared with Sun­day Guardian her ex­cite­ment about re­turn­ing to Trinidad and To­ba­go.

«I love your ac­cent so much. I feel like I can lis­ten to it the whole time,» Zikode laughed.

The mag­net­ic artiste al­so talked about her ex­pe­ri­ence hav­ing her mega-hit and the re­sponse to her de­but so­lo sin­gles since «Jerusale­ma». Hav­ing trav­elled to the US, Eu­rope, Kenya, Ivory Coast, To­go and oth­er parts of Africa, Zikode said she was open to do­ing mu­si­cal col­lab­o­ra­tions with any­one as mu­sic heals souls.

