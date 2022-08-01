Jerusalema singer loves T&T

In the midst of an agonising pandemic, it erupted on every social media platform and in mainstream media—a line dance sensation started by some Angolan youths as they moved hypnotically with eating utensils in hand. Powering the dance was Nomcebo Zikode’s gospel-inspired Afrobeat song with DJ Master KG «Jerusalema», her enchanting voice an engine of strength, unity and hope.
For Zikode, a South African singer, songwriter and musician, «Jerusalema» also came at a time when she was on the verge of giving up on a singing career. The song would become a mega global success and would see the artiste on an African tour in 2020 and a Euro/US tour when some borders re-opened in 2021.
Zikode graced the shores of T&T almost three weeks ago as part of Afrobeat and soca collaborations with local composer/producer Ian Wiltshire of David Rudder’s «Trini2 The Bone» fame, and singer/composer/producer Mical Teja for Carnival 2023. She is also carded to work with local soca artistes and participate in Carnival 2023 events hosted by I S Promo and Gemini Production. Ivory Coast vocalist Elody Amondji is also expected to team up with Wiltshire. Zikode also appeared on a morning programme and at a brief press conference before leaving T&T on July 15 to continue her world tour.
Hailing from Mpumalanga also called Hammarsdale in eastern South Africa, Zikode penned the colossal hit «Jerusalema» in her native Zulu language in late 2019 and DJ Master KG added his beats. With translated lyrics like «Jerusalem, my home, Save me! Join me, Don’t leave me here!», it became the anthem of hope and solidarity of the pandemic, shooting to Number 1 in several countries, including in Zikode’s homeland South Africa, Number 1 on Billboard and Apple music charts, and going triple platinum in Italy and Switzerland and double platinum in Spain. On YouTube, the song has received combined views of almost one billion.
Prior to that, she burst onto the house music scene in South Africa in 2018 with «Emazulwini» on South Africa mix master DJ Ganyani’s «Ganyani House Grooves 10». It topped a number of international charts and grabbed «Best House Record of the Year» in South Africa.
But years before, a starry-eyed Zikode had left her village and gone to Johannesburg with big dreams of making it as a solo artiste. She ended up becoming a background singer and studied IT as a plan B, always knowing that it was «not her thing».
Although she had to remain tight-lipped about the details of her music collaborations so far, when the 36-year-old spoke with Sunday Guardian via Whatsapp voicenotes, Zikode stayed up late to complete the interview and shone through a light and amiable personality. It was much like the one she displayed in a video by MYOB Media Productions showing snippets of her arrival at Piarco on July 12, her introductions to officials, the public and staff at the hotel. Sporting her iconic crisp high fade medium top haircut—this time with a burst of bright green at the back—and decked in a white shirt and light blue distressed jeans, and white-rimmed sunglasses in the video, Zikode was bubbly as she spoke and joyfully, but elegantly dove onto her bed, kicking her feet into the air when she finally arrived at her hotel in the final clip.
She shared with Sunday Guardian her excitement about returning to Trinidad and Tobago.
«I love your accent so much. I feel like I can listen to it the whole time,» Zikode laughed.
The magnetic artiste also talked about her experience having her mega-hit and the response to her debut solo singles since «Jerusalema». Having travelled to the US, Europe, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Togo and other parts of Africa, Zikode said she was open to doing musical collaborations with anyone as music heals souls.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian