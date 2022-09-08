Entornointeligente.com /

Two white feather banners appear out of nowhere, and there is no signpost indicating arrival at the destination, but residents of Unity Hall, Montego Bay, know how to find Jerk Friday at Shingle Hut.

Privacy, and seclusion, within the confines of a vegetative oasis, that plays host to an electrifying bonfire is what greets every new visitor to Montego Bay’s latest Friday night jaunt, where jerked rabbit and oxtail are among the favourite foods being cooked on an open fire.

Five months into operation and attorney-at-law Arlene McLeod is awed by the response she has been receiving from Montegonians. Her stunningly fabulous villa, White Stone, adjoins the man-made outside bonfire eatery, but that is for another story.

For now, let’s talk about the homegrown rabbit that her chefs are working at perfecting, and the absolutely delightful oxtail which when jerked takes on a totally different character. Braised in advance, the oxtail is then placed on a coal stove for slow cooking, marinated with Shingle Hut’s jerk sauce.

Served with either roasted breadfruit, bammy, or tostones (green pressed plantains), it was difficult for The Gleaner ’s food team to decide between the rabbit and the ox.

