Jereem sets new Games record

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Jereem Richards de­fend­ed his 2018 Com­mon­wealth Games men’s 200 me­tres gold medal yes­ter­day, break­ing the Games record while pick­ing up his per­son­al best in a time of 19.80 sec­onds in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land. Richards broke Namib­ian Frankie Fred­er­icks’ 200 me­tres Com­mon­wealth record of 19.97 set in 1994 and is now the third 200m run­ner of all time to suc­cess­ful­ly de­fend the ti­tle.

Suc­cess came dur­ing a dif­fi­cult year for the T&T ath­lete whose close friend and com­pa­tri­ot De­on Lendore died in a car crash in Texas eight months ago. Richards, who had vowed to con­tin­ue Lendore’s lega­cy and de­vot­ed his rac­ing ef­forts this sea­son to his mem­o­ry, seized con­trol from the start of the race.

It was one of the best per­for­mances of his ca­reer and he fin­ished near five me­tres clear in a new per­son­al best of 19.80.

Head­ing in­to the fi­nal, there was talk of a re­match be­tween Richards and British sprint­er Zhar­nel Hugh­es who fin­ished ahead of the TTO ath­lete at the last Com­mon­wealth Games but was dis­qual­i­fied for im­ped­ing him. Video re­plays from the 2018 Games which were held in Gold Coast, Aus­tralia, showed that Hugh­es drift­ed to the edge of his lane and in the process im­ped­ed Richards, as his left arm came across and struck him in the face.

How­ev­er, this time around, Richards blast­ed through the first half of the race, came off the curve first, and pow­ered away from the field. Hugh­es was sec­ond in a sea­son-best 20.12, with Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah fin­ish­ing third in 20.49.

Richards, who ran in lane sev­en, had sealed his place in the fi­nal by win­ning semi­fi­nal three in a time of 20.40 sec­onds on Fri­day.

«This has been a long sea­son and I am just grate­ful that I have come through,» Richards said af­ter the race.

Lat­er Richards tweet­ed: «I Need To Hear The Na­tion­al An­them With The Steel Pan please.»

He tagged the Com­mon­wealth Games’ of­fi­cial Twit­ter ac­count in his tweet. The medal cer­e­mo­ny is ex­pect­ed to take place around 5 am lo­cal time to­day.

Min­is­ter of Sport and Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment Sham­fa Cud­joe was among the first to con­grat­u­late Richards on his record-break­ing vic­to­ry.

«Jereem clocked a blis­ter­ing per­son­al best ul­ti­mate­ly win­ning gold and de­fend­ing his 200m ti­tle in Birm­ing­ham. This is a great mo­ment for sport and the ath­let­ic world is cel­e­brat­ing right now. It is with great pride that our en­tire Min­istry, the Gov­ern­ment as well as the lo­cal sport­ing fra­ter­ni­ty, join in cel­e­brat­ing Mr Richard’s lat­est vic­to­ry,» she said.

The min­is­ter al­so ac­knowl­edged the sig­nif­i­cant con­tri­bu­tions made by oth­er ath­letes: «Team TTO con­tin­ues to fly the colours of our coun­try proud­ly around the world and we salute them for their ex­em­plary ef­forts, grit and de­ter­mi­na­tion. You nev­er cease to be an in­spi­ra­tion to the next gen­er­a­tion of ath­letes and young peo­ple.»

Richard’s record-break­ing run came ex­act­ly one week af­ter cy­clist Nicholas Paul land­ed T&T’s first medal of the 2022 Com­mon­wealth Games, win­ning gold in the keirin event at Lee Val­ley VeloPark in Strat­ford, Lon­don and end­ing a 48-year Com­mon­wealth Games cy­cling medal drought for this coun­try. Two days lat­er, Paul won a sil­ver medal in the men’s sprint fol­lowed by bronze in the men’s 1000 me­tres time tri­al last Mon­day.

See more sto­ries on Page 50

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com