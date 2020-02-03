Jennifer Lopez showed off her pole dancing skills during the Super Bowl halftime show, and fans are joking that it was revenge for her Oscars snub

Entornointeligente.com /

jlo super bowl halftime Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez showed off her pole dancing skills during her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira on Sunday.

The singer and actress performed her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” while hitting poses on a rotating pole.

Lopez famously learned to pole dance for her role as a stripper in the 2019 film “Hustlers,” which was celebrated by critics but failed to net her an Oscars nomination.

Fans joked that her seductive moment during the halftime show was revenge for her snub.

Jennifer Lopez stunned NFL viewers when she performed a flawless pole dancing routine at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The multihyphenate superstar sang her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight” while hitting poses on a rotating pole onstage, which she shared with fellow Latinx icon Shakira .

jennifer lopez pole dancing super bowl Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lopez famously trained to pole dance for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers,” in which she played a veteran stripper named Ramona.

Despite widespread critical acclaim and awards show buzz , Lopez was shut out of the nominations for the 2020 Oscars .

As soon as the pole appeared during her halftime performance, Twitter lit up with reminders that Lopez was snubbed — and jokes about her refusal to let her intense “Hustlers” training go to waste.

—Mario Ortiz (@mariow08) February 3, 2020

—Grant (@grantman2011) February 3, 2020

—Camilla Blackett (@camillard) February 3, 2020

—rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) February 3, 2020

—hannah chambers (@hanchambers) February 3, 2020

—steven (@stevenxvlz) February 3, 2020

—T$ (@TMuney96) February 3, 2020

—Jasmine (@itsjasmine97) February 3, 2020

—Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) February 3, 2020

—Susi Riveros (@zuzanesca) February 3, 2020

—lex (@tragicts) February 3, 2020

“This is what happens when you snub Jlo for the oscars she only grows more powerful,” joked BuzzFeed’s Stephanie McNeal.

Story continues —Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) February 3, 2020

“JLo out here reminding the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences about their Hustlers fuck up like they’re her s—– ex,” wrote Vice senior culture writer Tijuana Maxx.

—Tijuana Maxx (@byalexzaragoza) February 3, 2020

Watch the full performance below.

