‘Jenerally’ speaking on the importance of nutrition in wellness

Entornointeligente.com /

When it comes to achieving wellness, fitness may seem to have a leg up on eating habits, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. For professionals like nutrition coach Jenelle Longinius, knowing your status in the gastronomic department and challenging bad choices puts you on a positive path to good health.

«There is a special joy one feels when people are healthier, feeling and looking better,» Longinius told The Gleaner . The entrepreneur created Jenerally Nutrition last year during the global pandemic out of a desire to offer dietary and nutrition help to those who need it the most.

The coach always had a keen interest in food and nutrition. She found the theoretical aspect so fascinating that she developed a pure love for the science behind it all. For her, fitness came into play shortly after as she is a firm believer in striking the right body balance and finding health harmony, all while setting a good example of putting what she preaches into practice.

Longinius graduated from the University of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics and Nutrition. «I have been a nutrition adviser since college but officially launched this business in September of 2021. We offer individual and couples nutrition counselling, nutrition coaching, digestive health, weight management, and nutrition education presentations,» she highlighted.

Business, so far, has presented its fair share of hurdles but her athleticism runs in high gear with positive feedback. Thriving on being at every step of her clients’ journey, no question is too simple and she is available at all times to address any issues.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com