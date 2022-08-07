Jehue Gordon turns up for students in Moruga

Former World 400 metres hurdler champion Jehue Gordon turned up at the «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Caravan on Wednesday for an engaging session with some 175 students from the Moruga and Princes Town East Secondary Schools at the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP).
He shared touching stories from his personal, academic and sporting career, as he described his long, arduous journey towards winning the prestigious 400 Metres Gold Medal at the World Championship in 2013 in Moscow, Russia.
The elite hurdler said: «I came from humble beginnings and faced unexpected stumbling blocks and many challenges, but I never gave up. So, I would like to encourage all of you to persevere, work hard and don’t give up on following your life dreams and goals, and accomplishing them.»
Gordon praised the «Turn Up, Don’t Give-Up» Caravan of the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme for providing critical support, encouragement and guidance to hundreds of students, especially given the academic challenges they have been facing in this extraordinary, post-Pandemic era.
«It is a great initiative because it is very important that we, as the past generation, give back to the future generations, especially given that our students had to stay away from school, do online classes and mask up, which was a difficult experience for them. So, let’s all come out, mentor and turn up for their sake,» he said, also urging adults to play their part in helping the nation’s students overcome life’s hindrances and to succeed.
The «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Caravans were scheduled to go to Success/Laventille Secondary School yesterday and Sangre Grande on Monday (August 8). Among the invited speakers, who will inspire the students, are radio personalities Sunny Bling, Kevon X, Richard Trumpet, Tim Tim, Kandyss Transcoso and Andre Giles. Additionally, artistes, such as Mical Teja and Derron Sandy will be sharing their inspirational life experiences with the students at the events.
The Ministry of Education’s «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Caravan is supported by the Ministries of Youth Development and National Service, Sport and Community Development, NALIS and NIHERST.
Corporate T&T has also provided support through the Ministry’s Adopt-a-School Programme.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian