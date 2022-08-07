Jehue Gordon turns up for students in Moruga

Entornointeligente.com /

For­mer World 400 me­tres hur­dler cham­pi­on Je­hue Gor­don turned up at the «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Car­a­van on Wednes­day for an en­gag­ing ses­sion with some 175 stu­dents from the Moru­ga and Princes Town East Sec­ondary Schools at the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion’s Va­ca­tion Re­vi­sion Pro­gramme (VRP).

He shared touch­ing sto­ries from his per­son­al, aca­d­e­m­ic and sport­ing ca­reer, as he de­scribed his long, ar­du­ous jour­ney to­wards win­ning the pres­ti­gious 400 Me­tres Gold Medal at the World Cham­pi­onship in 2013 in Moscow, Rus­sia.

The elite hur­dler said: «I came from hum­ble be­gin­nings and faced un­ex­pect­ed stum­bling blocks and many chal­lenges, but I nev­er gave up. So, I would like to en­cour­age all of you to per­se­vere, work hard and don’t give up on fol­low­ing your life dreams and goals, and ac­com­plish­ing them.»

Gor­don praised the «Turn Up, Don’t Give-Up» Car­a­van of the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion’s Va­ca­tion Re­vi­sion Pro­gramme for pro­vid­ing crit­i­cal sup­port, en­cour­age­ment and guid­ance to hun­dreds of stu­dents, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en the aca­d­e­m­ic chal­lenges they have been fac­ing in this ex­tra­or­di­nary, post-Pan­dem­ic era.

«It is a great ini­tia­tive be­cause it is very im­por­tant that we, as the past gen­er­a­tion, give back to the fu­ture gen­er­a­tions, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en that our stu­dents had to stay away from school, do on­line class­es and mask up, which was a dif­fi­cult ex­pe­ri­ence for them. So, let’s all come out, men­tor and turn up for their sake,» he said, al­so urg­ing adults to play their part in help­ing the na­tion’s stu­dents over­come life’s hin­drances and to suc­ceed.

The «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Car­a­vans were sched­uled to go to Suc­cess/Laven­tille Sec­ondary School yes­ter­day and San­gre Grande on Mon­day (Au­gust 8). Among the in­vit­ed speak­ers, who will in­spire the stu­dents, are ra­dio per­son­al­i­ties Sun­ny Bling, Kevon X, Richard Trum­pet, Tim Tim, Kandyss Transcoso and An­dre Giles. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, artistes, such as Mi­cal Te­ja and Der­ron Sandy will be shar­ing their in­spi­ra­tional life ex­pe­ri­ences with the stu­dents at the events.

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion’s «Turn Up, Don’t Give Up» Car­a­van is sup­port­ed by the Min­istries of Youth De­vel­op­ment and Na­tion­al Ser­vice, Sport and Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment, NALIS and NI­HERST.

Cor­po­rate T&T has al­so pro­vid­ed sup­port through the Min­istry’s Adopt-a-School Pro­gramme.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com