Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry on Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

Start­ing Thurs­day Je­ho­vah’s Wit­ness­es will be re­sum­ing their door-to-door min­istry.

The re­sump­tion comes af­ter a more than two-year hia­tus be­cause of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and re­stric­tions put in place to stop its spread.

In ad­di­tion to this a spe­cial glob­al cam­paign is al­so sched­uled to be launched to of­fer mem­bers of the pub­lic a free in­ter­ac­tive Bible course.

«Af­ter us­ing al­ter­na­tive ways of con­tact­ing peo­ple for the past two-and-a-half-years, we look for­ward to re­sum­ing our door-to-door ef­forts,» said Daren Sendall, spokesman for Je­ho­vah’s Wit­ness­es.

«We are con­fi­dent that the Bible’s mes­sage will con­tin­ue to help many to cope with the stress­es of dai­ly life and pro­vide a bright hope for the fu­ture,» he added.

Re­porter: Joel Julien

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com