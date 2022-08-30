Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry on Thursday

Starting Thursday Jehovah’s Witnesses will be resuming their door-to-door ministry.
The resumption comes after a more than two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread.
In addition to this a special global campaign is also scheduled to be launched to offer members of the public a free interactive Bible course.
«After using alternative ways of contacting people for the past two-and-a-half-years, we look forward to resuming our door-to-door efforts,» said Daren Sendall, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
«We are confident that the Bible’s message will continue to help many to cope with the stresses of daily life and provide a bright hope for the future,» he added.
Reporter: Joel Julien
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian