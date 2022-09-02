Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Entornointeligente.com /

Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry in the US after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.

From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020.

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood on the south side of Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a balmy morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells. Dan Sideris said he had been apprehensive about evangelizing in person in «a changed world,» but the experience erased any traces of doubt.

«It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,» he said. «We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.»

The couple were surprised at how many people opened their doors and were receptive.

