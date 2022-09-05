Jehovah’s Witnesses encouraged after first weekend back going door to door

Entornointeligente.com /

«Peo­ple are glad to see us again.»

So said Frank Pan­tin of the Pub­lic In­for­ma­tion De­part­ment of the Je­ho­vah’s Wit­ness­es of Trinidad and To­ba­go fol­low­ing the re­sump­tion of their door-to-door min­istry this week­end af­ter a more than two year hia­tus.

The door-to-door min­istry of­fi­cial­ly re­sumed on Thurs­day af­ter a hia­tus caused by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and re­stric­tions put in place to stop its spread.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia Ltd to­day Pan­tin said the feed­back re­ceived was heart­en­ing.

«The re­spons­es have been very good, very en­cour­ag­ing, very pos­i­tive,» he said.

«Af­ter us­ing al­ter­na­tive ways of con­tact­ing peo­ple for the past two-and-a-half-years, we look for­ward to re­sum­ing our door-to-door ef­forts,» Daren Sendall stat­ed in a re­lease is­sued last week an­nounc­ing the re­sump­tion of the door-to-door min­istry.

«We are con­fi­dent that the Bible’s mes­sage will con­tin­ue to help many to cope with the stress­es of dai­ly life and pro­vide a bright hope for the fu­ture,» he stat­ed.

Wit­ness­es con­duct­ed an av­er­age of five mil­lion Bible cours­es around the globe dur­ing each month of last year.

