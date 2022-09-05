Jehovah’s Witnesses encouraged after first weekend back going door to door

«People are glad to see us again.»
So said Frank Pantin of the Public Information Department of the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Trinidad and Tobago following the resumption of their door-to-door ministry this weekend after a more than two year hiatus.
The door-to-door ministry officially resumed on Thursday after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread.
Speaking to Guardian Media Ltd today Pantin said the feedback received was heartening.
«The responses have been very good, very encouraging, very positive,» he said.
«After using alternative ways of contacting people for the past two-and-a-half-years, we look forward to resuming our door-to-door efforts,» Daren Sendall stated in a release issued last week announcing the resumption of the door-to-door ministry.
«We are confident that the Bible’s message will continue to help many to cope with the stresses of daily life and provide a bright hope for the future,» he stated.
Witnesses conducted an average of five million Bible courses around the globe during each month of last year.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian