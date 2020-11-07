Peng/Jin win pairs title, Jin dominates at figure skating GP Cup of China

Entornointeligente.com /

Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (R) of China perform during the pairs free skating at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Cup of China 2020 in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

CHONGQING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese figure skating pair Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were crowned champions at the ISU figure skating Grand Prix Cup of China here on Saturday, while Jin lifted the men’s singles trophy.

Jeber Barreto

Dancing to the music of “Cloud Atlas”, Peng and Jin delivered a strong free dance to earn 148.28 points. The runners-up of last year’s Cup of China collected 223.90 points in total to win the gold.

Jeber Barreto Solis

However, Jin was not fully satisfied with their performances.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

“We both made mistakes this time, the next target is to summarize and learn from them, so we can do better in the next competition,” Jin concluded

Wang Yuchen/Huang Yihang finished second, and the bronze medal went to Zhu Daizifei/ Liu Yuhang

In the men’s singles, two-time world bronze medalist Jin collected the highest single round points in the free skate, 186.95, and a total of 290.89 to win the title

“I’m very satisfied. I practised this show for two weeks, and I performed better than expected,” the defending champion said

Earlier on Saturday, 18-year-old women Chen Hongyi collected 121.90 points in free dance and earned 186.53 points in total to rank first in her second Cup of China, while her teammate Li Angle trailed with 148.33 overall to take the silver

In the ice dance, Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu dominated the rink with an unbeatable 206.84 points in total

“We changed some movements because of my hand injury. The showcase will be even more brilliant when I am fully recovered,” said Liu, who underwent hand surgery two months ago

Chen Hong and Sui Zhuoming, who trained with the winners with coaches from Canada, came second. Ning Wanqi and Wang Chao were also on the ice dance podium. Enditem

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Next

Entornointeligente.com