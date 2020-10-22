 JDF Soldier Who Shot At Wife During Dispute, Charged » EntornoInteligente
jdf_soldier_who_shot_at_wife_during_dispute_2C_charged.jpg

JDF Soldier Who Shot At Wife During Dispute, Charged

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier, who is accused of shooting at his wife during a dispute, has been charged by the Greater Portmore Police.   Corporal Roderick Brown was charged Wednesday evening with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.   He is scheduled to appear in court next week.   It was reported that on October 17, the soldier and his wife had a dispute at their Portmore residence.   It is alleged that he physically assaulted the woman, then fired his gun at her.   She was not injured.    

