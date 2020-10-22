JDF Soldier Who Shot At Wife During Dispute, Charged

Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier, who is accused of shooting at his wife during a dispute, has been charged by the Greater Portmore Police. Corporal Roderick Brown was charged Wednesday evening with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is scheduled to appear in court next week. It was reported that on October 17, the soldier and his wife had a dispute at their Portmore residence. It is alleged that he physically assaulted the woman, then fired his gun at her. She was not injured.

