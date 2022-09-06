JDC Job Vacancy: Accountant

Entornointeligente.com /

POSITION IDENTIFICATION

Job Title: Accountant Department: Finance Job Purpose: Assist and support the Finance Director in the achievement of the JDC Group financial objectives, so that management can be assured of accurate financial information and diligent adherence to proper internal control procedures.

Responsibilities

Assist and support the Chief Accountant in the achievement of the company’s goals and the maintenance of adequate internal controls over all areas of operations Ensure timely completion of all reports generated by accounting staff, assist in the leadership of the Finance Department, and ensure compliance with all Local, and Country regulations and Policies and Procedures Enforce the maintenance of JDC policies and procedures as they apply to the operation REPORTING RELATIONSHIP

Reporting to CHIEF ACCOUNTANT KEY RESULT AREAS

Prepare and review the financial reports in accordance with reporting calendars and ensure that all reports are submitted on a timely basis Provide guidance and supervision to accounting employees Prepare all other financial reports and analyses and perform other general and administrative functions as may be required Prepare all Month-end/Year-end reports, including tax reporting packages Prepare audit schedules and coordinate with external and internal auditors in the completion of their fieldwork Assist the Finance Director in the completion and implementation of all audit recommendations Handle the administration of bank accounts, ensures bank resolutions are updated, and prepare treasury reports Assist with the creation, implementation and maintenance of Financial Policies, Procedures and Controls Manage all accounting transactions of the company including Sun System and quick books Posting and timely AP Payments Manage payroll and all statutory payments Preparation of Monthly Audit File Manage Preparation of Taxes and Tax Returns Prepare and coordinate monthly forecasts and outlooks, including quarterly reforecasts Support budget/forecast and assist the CHIEF ACCOUNTANT in the completion of the entire budget packages MARGINAL FUNCTIONS

In addition to performance of the essential functions, this position may be required to perform a combination of supportive functions and additional duties when necessary are assigned Regular attendance in conformance with the standards, which may be established from time to time, is essential to the successful performance of this position Ability to read, analyse, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures or governmental regulations Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups to managers, clients, customers, and ownership Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory, and factor analysis GENERAL

Must have finger dexterity to be able to operate office equipment such as computers, printers, 10-key adding machine, electric typewriter, multi-line touch tone phone, filing cabinets, FAX machines, photocopiers, dolly and other office equipment as needed Knowledge of computer accounting programs, math skills as well as budgetary analysis capabilities required QUALIFICATIONS: EDUCATION, KNOWLEDGE, TRAINING & WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role and experience supervising staff in all disciplines of Finance required BA/BS Degree in finance/accounting field Must be knowledgeable with accounting systems and computer literate Ability to multi-task and work independently against a list of performance and quality standards Prioritises departmental functions to meet deadlines and handle contingencies Ability to communicate information and ideas including complex or technical issues, orally and in writing Evaluate and select alternative courses of action quickly and accurately Work well in stressful, high-pressure, multitask situations Effective in handling problems in the workplace, including anticipating, preventing, identifying, and solving problems as needed Ability to assimilate complex information, data, etc. from disparate sources as well as the ability to consider, adjust, or modify this information to meet the particular need Effective at listening to, understanding, taking action when required and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers and guests Understand and interpret financial information, operations data and complex arithmetic functions Able to work long hours Applicants are to send their resumes and letters to [email protected] by 21 September 2022. Unsuitable applicants will not be acknowledged.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

LINK ORIGINAL: Now Grenada

Entornointeligente.com