JCF’s mobility further bolstered with new vehicles

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) mobility has been further bolstered with the handing over of 59 new vehicles for the organisation’s fleet.

The presentation was made on Friday during a brief handover ceremony on the grounds of the Office of the Police Commissioner on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The for-purpose units, comprising 12 Mitsubishi Outlanders, 12 Kia Sorento Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), four Toyota Hilux Pickups, one Toyota Hiace bus, and 30 motorcycles, are to be deployed to high-priority areas islandwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, in his remarks, said the provisions underscore the Government’s commitment to improve and expand the capacity of the police to restore public order and safety.

«With the motor vehicles provided, of course, that’s a critical part of policing, because response time involves mobility, communication, and well-trained officers. The mobility gives us a level of reassurance and the confidence of citizens, who can see the response time of the police and see them very visible on the highways and the communities they’re in,» Chang said.

