JCF being equipped to battle transnational crimes

WESTERN BUREAU:

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has revealed that the Government, in its quest to tackle organised transnational crimes, will be outfitting the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) with an integrated coastal surveillance radar system to improve their apprehension capabilities.

A costal surveillance radar system is the primary sensor that is capable of detecting images such as fishing vessels in heavy seas and clutter environment across all weather conditions.

«The Jamaica Defence Force will have a coastal radar in position very soon, that will assist in disrupting the transnational criminal activities that take place throughout Jamaica and contributes to bringing in the firearms that are used to kill our citizens,» said Chang.

«Essentially, we have to get the big operators who are at the head of creating the kind of destruction we are having, in which people are provided with firearms, money and bullets to kill our citizens,» added Chang.

