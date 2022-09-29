JCDC to Announce Winners of the FIWI Short Film Competition on Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

The winners of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) 2022 FIWI Short Film Competition will receive their prizes at an awards ceremony on Thursday, September 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The semi-virtual event is slated for the Palace Cineplex in the Sovereign Centre, Liguanea, St. Andrew, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Persons can view the ceremony on the JCDC’s website, www.jcdc.gov.jm , and via the Commission’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Hon. Alando Terrelonge, who will represent Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, will present an award to the competition’s winner.

Other guests slated to attend the function include France’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch, as well as members of the local film fraternity.

The JCDC received 30 entries, from which 22 entrants were selected to create films.

Entrants were asked to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film, based on their interpretation.

Some of the Jamaican proverbs were ‘Nuh Mek Yuh Lef Han Kno Wha Yuh Right Han a Do’, ‘Nuh Dash Wey Yu Tick Before Yuh Dun Crass Riva’, ‘Igle Jackass Falla Cane Trash Go a Poun’, ‘Wen Coco Ripe Im Mus Buss’ and ‘Same Knife Tick di Sheep Tick di Goat’.

The competition, which is the brainchild of the JCDC’s Drama and Theatre Arts Unit, was open to Jamaicans, 17 to 45 years old, who have never made a film or had a screenplay produced.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

