J'can students improve in 12 CSEC subjects

Jamaican students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in May/June performed better in 12 of the 34 subjects offered, than students last year.

The pass rate for Additional Mathematics increased by 12.3 percent, English B by 9.1 percent and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM) by 7.3 percent.

But student performance declined in the core areas of Mathematics and English, with pass rates of 37.2 per cent and 69.9 per cent, respectively.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams said that represents a 1 percentage point decline for Mathematics and a 3.4 percentage point drop for English.

«There are nine subjects that had an average pass rate of over 80 per cent. Those are Agricultural Science (double award), Agricultural Science (single award), EDPM, Family and Resource Management, Food Nutrition and Health, Industrial Technology (building), Office Administration, Physical Education and Sport and Principles of Business,» Williams detailed.

