J’ca, T&T cooperate on sport, culture

Jamaica will be inviting T&T schools to participate in some of its sporting competitions and is also interested in exploring ways that Jamaica can benefit from T&T’s Carnival costume design talents.
Moves are also on for business between both countries to be enhanced, where companies registered in one island can be registered in the other.
This was indicated by visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness during Monday’s media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
And T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who’s welcomed the sporting plans, also said he trusts that T&T’s population will view Jamaican investment in T&T as welcome as Jamaica welcomes T&T investment—whether it’s banking, food preparation or food distribution.
«… Because at the end of the day, what this Caricom thing is about, is creating the largest possible market for a supplier,» Rowley added.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by T&T and Jamaica on cooperation.
Both leaders spoke following discussions on their respective countries’ circumstances.
Rowley added, «Outcome of that confirmed that the circumstances of governing Jamaica and the challenges of Jamaica are virtually identical as the circumstances and challenges of T&T.»
Holness said both countries are very close. He said when Rowley visited Jamaica n 2016, the private sector had put on an event for Rowley and it started a movement toward enhanced cooperation between both states.
He added, «As a result, we were able to create a pathway to deal with trade complaints and today we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on that cooperation and that pathway has been for both countries in improving trade relations.»
Holness said the discussion also focused on areas where both countries have natural talents—culture, sports, music, Carnival and athletics.
«We agreed we’d collaborate much more closely in these areas,» Holness said.
«So, we will be inviting schools from T&T to participate in some of our sporting competitions in Jamaica and we’ll be exploring ways in which Jamaica can benefit from the incredible costume design talents that are here in T&T among other areas of collaboration.»
Holness said they also spoke about bilaterally enhancing co-operation concerning their process on business registration.
«That’s an area that could really create an explosion in trade and commerce between our two countries. There’s absolutely no reason why a company registered in T&T shouldn’t be noticed or registered in Jamaica and vice versa,» he said.
«So, when we go back, we’ll be looking at our respective legislation. A process already exists in Caricom and the discussion has already begun but Jamaica and T&T would probably be more aligned and more advanced in terms of legislation that could move the process forward by us fast-tracking that bit of cooperation.»
Rowley said as a participant of the National Championships in Jamaica, he looked forward to T&T youngsters receiving Jamaica’s invitation and participating in the world-famous Jamaica High School championships.
Holness said the posture of Caricom’s voice is changing for the better.
«I think there’s a genuine recognition that freer and fairer trade helps all …»
He said six years ago there were issues with Jamaicans and Jamaican goods coming to T&T.
«The issues were not necessarily at the Prime Ministerial/Cabinet policy levels, sometimes the issues are at bureaucratic and administrative levels and having greater understanding, developing greater trust- building a partnership can help to unlock some of the institutional barriers to trade, travel, commerce, finance.
«So, this is what this is about – it’s working. In a world of uncertainty where there can be something over which our economies have no control, we’ll need each other more than ever so it’s important there is strong relationship government-to-government regionally, to be able to withstand shocks,»
Rowley said trade relations between T&T and Jamaica—on a scale of zero to 10—are now at eight. Holness agreed. Rowley said it was at two in 2016m when he had to go to Jamaica to deal with a boycott of T&T goods. Those differences were settled.
Holness sees T&T as a 2nd home
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday’s discussions also included the free movement of skilled labour in Caricom.
«There’s been sometimes, I’d say, more talk than action on the realisation of the Caricom dream which great men like Eric Williams would have wanted to see…,» he said.|
Holness commended and thanked T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for backing up the expression of fulfilling Caricom with actual action in law and implementation to legislatively recognise certain skilled areas of labour that can move freely in Caricom.
«Caricom’s Single market and the Economy will only materialise when it has free movement of goods and also labour and capital,» he said.
Holness, who said he has family and many friends in T&T and considers T&T «home,» thanked T&T for the «amazing» arrangements for the visit which he said had been excellent thus far.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian