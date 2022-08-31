J’ca, T&T cooperate on sport, culture

Entornointeligente.com /

Ja­maica will be invit­ing T&T schools to par­tic­i­pate in some of its sport­ing com­pe­ti­tions and is al­so in­ter­est­ed in ex­plor­ing ways that Ja­maica can ben­e­fit from T&T’s Car­ni­val cos­tume de­sign tal­ents.

Moves are al­so on for busi­ness be­tween both coun­tries to be en­hanced, where com­pa­nies reg­is­tered in one is­land can be reg­is­tered in the oth­er.

This was in­di­cat­ed by vis­it­ing Ja­maican Prime Min­is­ter An­drew Hol­ness dur­ing Mon­day’s me­dia brief­ing at the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre, St Ann’s.

And T&T Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, who’s wel­comed the sport­ing plans, al­so said he trusts that T&T’s pop­u­la­tion will view Ja­maican in­vest­ment in T&T as wel­come as Ja­maica wel­comes T&T in­vest­ment—whether it’s bank­ing, food prepa­ra­tion or food dis­tri­b­u­tion.

«… Be­cause at the end of the day, what this Cari­com thing is about, is cre­at­ing the largest pos­si­ble mar­ket for a sup­pli­er,» Row­ley added.

A Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing was signed by T&T and Ja­maica on co­op­er­a­tion.

Both lead­ers spoke fol­low­ing dis­cus­sions on their re­spec­tive coun­tries’ cir­cum­stances.

Row­ley added, «Out­come of that con­firmed that the cir­cum­stances of gov­ern­ing Ja­maica and the chal­lenges of Ja­maica are vir­tu­al­ly iden­ti­cal as the cir­cum­stances and chal­lenges of T&T.»

Hol­ness said both coun­tries are very close. He said when Row­ley vis­it­ed Ja­maica n 2016, the pri­vate sec­tor had put on an event for Row­ley and it start­ed a move­ment to­ward en­hanced co­op­er­a­tion be­tween both states.

He added, «As a re­sult, we were able to cre­ate a path­way to deal with trade com­plaints and to­day we signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing on that co­op­er­a­tion and that path­way has been for both coun­tries in im­prov­ing trade re­la­tions.»

Hol­ness said the dis­cus­sion al­so fo­cused on ar­eas where both coun­tries have nat­ur­al tal­ents—cul­ture, sports, mu­sic, Car­ni­val and ath­let­ics.

«We agreed we’d col­lab­o­rate much more close­ly in these ar­eas,» Hol­ness said.

«So, we will be invit­ing schools from T&T to par­tic­i­pate in some of our sport­ing com­pe­ti­tions in Ja­maica and we’ll be ex­plor­ing ways in which Ja­maica can ben­e­fit from the in­cred­i­ble cos­tume de­sign tal­ents that are here in T&T among oth­er ar­eas of col­lab­o­ra­tion.»

Hol­ness said they al­so spoke about bi­lat­er­al­ly en­hanc­ing co-op­er­a­tion con­cern­ing their process on busi­ness reg­is­tra­tion.

«That’s an area that could re­al­ly cre­ate an ex­plo­sion in trade and com­merce be­tween our two coun­tries. There’s ab­solute­ly no rea­son why a com­pa­ny reg­is­tered in T&T shouldn’t be no­ticed or reg­is­tered in Ja­maica and vice ver­sa,» he said.

«So, when we go back, we’ll be look­ing at our re­spec­tive leg­is­la­tion. A process al­ready ex­ists in Cari­com and the dis­cus­sion has al­ready be­gun but Ja­maica and T&T would prob­a­bly be more aligned and more ad­vanced in terms of leg­is­la­tion that could move the process for­ward by us fast-track­ing that bit of co­op­er­a­tion.»

Row­ley said as a par­tic­i­pant of the Na­tion­al Cham­pi­onships in Ja­maica, he looked for­ward to T&T young­sters re­ceiv­ing Ja­maica’s in­vi­ta­tion and par­tic­i­pat­ing in the world-fa­mous Ja­maica High School cham­pi­onships.

Hol­ness said the pos­ture of Cari­com’s voice is chang­ing for the bet­ter.

«I think there’s a gen­uine recog­ni­tion that freer and fair­er trade helps all …»

He said six years ago there were is­sues with Ja­maicans and Ja­maican goods com­ing to T&T.

«The is­sues were not nec­es­sar­i­ly at the Prime Min­is­te­r­i­al/Cab­i­net pol­i­cy lev­els, some­times the is­sues are at bu­reau­crat­ic and ad­min­is­tra­tive lev­els and hav­ing greater un­der­stand­ing, de­vel­op­ing greater trust- build­ing a part­ner­ship can help to un­lock some of the in­sti­tu­tion­al bar­ri­ers to trade, trav­el, com­merce, fi­nance.

«So, this is what this is about – it’s work­ing. In a world of un­cer­tain­ty where there can be some­thing over which our economies have no con­trol, we’ll need each oth­er more than ever so it’s im­por­tant there is strong re­la­tion­ship gov­ern­ment-to-gov­ern­ment re­gion­al­ly, to be able to with­stand shocks,»

Row­ley said trade re­la­tions be­tween T&T and Ja­maica—on a scale of ze­ro to 10—are now at eight. Hol­ness agreed. Row­ley said it was at two in 2016m when he had to go to Ja­maica to deal with a boy­cott of T&T goods. Those dif­fer­ences were set­tled.

Hol­ness sees T&T as a 2nd home

Ja­maican Prime Min­is­ter An­drew Hol­ness said Mon­day’s dis­cus­sions al­so in­clud­ed the free move­ment of skilled labour in Cari­com.

«There’s been some­times, I’d say, more talk than ac­tion on the re­al­i­sa­tion of the Cari­com dream which great men like Er­ic Williams would have want­ed to see…,» he said.|

Hol­ness com­mend­ed and thanked T&T Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley for back­ing up the ex­pres­sion of ful­fill­ing Cari­com with ac­tu­al ac­tion in law and im­ple­men­ta­tion to leg­isla­tive­ly recog­nise cer­tain skilled ar­eas of labour that can move freely in Cari­com.

«Cari­com’s Sin­gle mar­ket and the Econ­o­my will on­ly ma­te­ri­alise when it has free move­ment of goods and al­so labour and cap­i­tal,» he said.

Hol­ness, who said he has fam­i­ly and many friends in T&T and con­sid­ers T&T «home,» thanked T&T for the «amaz­ing» arrange­ments for the vis­it which he said had been ex­cel­lent thus far.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com