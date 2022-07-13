Jason Welsh weighs in on the ‘fit’ in Fitness

Entornointeligente.com /

It is said that the body achieves what the mind believes. But if you don’t have that amount of belief in yourself, then believe that your trainer can get you beyond that finish line and medal in achieving a healthy lifestyle. Personal Trainer Jason Welsh found fitness through sports training and decided to use his talents for the greater good of the ‘fit-kind’.

«My transition into personal training happened while studying environmental biology at The University of the West Indies. This personal training actually funded a large portion of my college fees,» he told The Gleaner .

Growing up, Welsh was an active child, taking his energy from primary school to high school, competing in several sports like football, cricket, table tennis, and athletics. Initially encouraged to train friends, he took things a step further when he was asked by a trainer to go to his club and assist.

Before he knew it, he was branching out on his own. «I currently work at UWI and conduct a mobile gym business called SkipperWelsh_fitness. I also do house calls and group sessions at different sites. And I also do morning beach sessions on the first Saturday of every month at Little Copa, Bull Bay, Kingston,» he said. The PT, who received training at Fitness Revolution Jamaica, shares he’s currently looking towards getting certified on an international level.

Describing his training style as versatile, Welsh goes from high-intensity interval training to sports training, with a clientele not exceeding 24. «After meeting clients, I have to get to know them and know what they want. I request from them details about their health that are critical for their training. I also ask that they share details of their experience with training before or their current level of training, if any.»

