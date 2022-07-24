Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation

Entornointeligente.com /

By MARI YA­M­AGUCHI | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — A vol­cano on Japan’s main south­ern is­land of Kyushu erupt­ed Sun­day night, spew­ing ash and rocks. There were no im­me­di­ate re­ports of dam­age or in­juries in near­by towns, but res­i­dents were ad­vised to evac­u­ate.

Japan’s Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Agency said Saku­ra­ji­ma vol­cano erupt­ed at around 8:05 p.m., blow­ing off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilo­me­tres (1.5 miles) away in the south­ern pre­fec­ture of Kagoshi­ma.

Footage on Japan’s NHK pub­lic tele­vi­sion showed or­ange flames flash­ing near the crater and dark smoke of ash bil­low­ing from the moun­tain­top high up in­to the night sky.

«We will put the peo­ple’s lives first and do our ut­most to as­sess the sit­u­a­tion and re­spond to any emer­gency,» Deputy Chief Cab­i­net Sec­re­tary Yoshi­hiko Isoza­ki told re­porters. He called on res­i­dents in the area to pay close at­ten­tion to the lat­est up­date from the lo­cal au­thor­i­ties to pro­tect their lives.

The agency said it has raised the erup­tion alert to the high­est lev­el of five and about 120 res­i­dents in two towns fac­ing the vol­cano were ad­vised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling vol­canic rocks in ar­eas with­in 3 kilo­me­tres (1.8 miles) of the crater and pos­si­ble flow of la­va, ash and sear­ing gas with­in 2 kilo­me­tres (1.2 miles).

Saku­ra­ji­ma, about 1,000 kilo­me­tres (600 miles) south­west of Tokyo, is one of the most ac­tive vol­canos in Japan and has re­peat­ed­ly erupt­ed. It used to be an is­land but be­came a penin­su­la fol­low­ing an erup­tion in 1914.

