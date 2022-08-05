Japan Asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi To Stay On In Crucial Sakhalin-2 Project

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 11 mins 89.87 +1.33 +1.50% Brent Crude • 11 mins 95.60 +1.48 +1.57% Murban Crude • 16 mins 94.60 +0.00 +0.00% Natural Gas • 11 mins 8.146 +0.024 +0.30% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.855 +0.062 +2.20% Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.19 -1.71 -1.78% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.19 -1.71 -1.78% Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 101.2 -2.98 -2.86% Mars US • 11 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.855 +0.062 +2.20% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 101.2 -2.98 -2.86% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 68.00 -2.15 -3.06% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 74.44 -2.12 -2.77% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 90.69 -2.12 -2.28% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 88.94 -2.12 -2.33% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 86.84 -2.12 -2.38% Peace Sour • 10 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 10 hours 83.99 -2.12 -2.46% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 86.09 -2.12 -2.40% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 89.64 -2.12 -2.31% Central Alberta • 10 hours 84.29 -2.12 -2.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 94.19 -1.71 -1.78% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 85.00 -2.00 -2.30% Giddings • 1 day 78.75 -2.00 -2.48% ANS West Coast • 2 days 100.3 -3.96 -3.80% West Texas Sour • 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 85.00 -2.00 -2.30% Kansas Common • 1 day 78.75 -2.25 -2.78% Buena Vista • 1 day 99.08 -7.88 -7.37% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 30 mins Norway Considers Limiting Electricity Exports To Prevent Domestic Crunch 1 hour Japan Asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi To Stay On In Crucial Sakhalin-2 Project 2 hours Dry Weather To Impact Europe’s Power Generation Through September 3 hours Yemen’s Houthis Claim Saudi-Backed Coalition Looted $13B In Oil 23 hours Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend 24 hours Permian’s Natural Gas Takeaway Capacity Set To Rise 1 day China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network 1 day Glencore Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback As Profits Soar 1 day WTI Oil Dips Below $90 For The First Time Since Ukraine War Began 1 day ConocoPhillips Raises Shareholder Payout By $5B On Profit Surge 1 day Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October 1 day UN Chief Urges Tax On Oil Industry For «Grotesque Greed» 2 days Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil 2 days UBS: UK Gas Crisis Set To Plunge British Pound To Historic Lows 2 days German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All 2 days Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis 2 days Restart Of Denmark’s Key Gas Field Delayed As Europe Scrambles For Supply 2 days Notoriously Delayed Gas Turbine Hasn’t Reached Russia Yet 2 days Chinese Top Battery Maker Halts N. American Plans After Pelosi Visit To Taiwan 2 days Occidental Petroleum Bucks Oil Profit Trend With Lower Q2 Profit 3 days WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build 3 days India Increases Crude Oil Windfall Tax 3 days Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of API Data As OPEC JTCC Sees Tighter Market 3 days Venezuela’s Oil Exports Drop By More than A Third In July 3 days Global Refining Capacity To Expand With New Projects In Middle East, Asia 3 days G7 Continues To Seek Ways To Limit Russia’s Oil Revenues 3 days Approval For Battered Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline Could Be Accelerated 3 days Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike 3 days BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High 4 days Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady 4 days Reuters Survey Shows 310,000 Bpd OPEC Output Increase 4 days As Political Deadlock Simmers, Libya Hits 1.2M Bpd Oil Production 4 days Russia Says It Can’t Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs 4 days Saudi Arabia’s Economy Grows 12% In Q2 On High Oil Prices 4 days Australia May Limit LNG Exports Amid Domestic Gas Shortage 4 days Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Yet Another Stock Split 4 days Germany Restarts Oil-Fired Power Plants As It Seeks To Save Gas 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Slide Toward $4 4 days Blackouts Hit Asia As LNG Prices Soar In Tight Global Market 4 days Russia Is Vital For OPEC+, Says New OPEC Secretary-General 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com