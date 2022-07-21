Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

Entornointeligente.com /

By LISA MAS­CARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

WASH­ING­TON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 com­mit­tee will hold its fi­nal hear­ing of the sum­mer the way the se­ries be­gan — vivid­ly mak­ing the case that Don­ald Trump’s lies about a stolen elec­tion fu­elled the gris­ly U.S. Capi­tol at­tack, which he did noth­ing to stop but in­stead «glee­ful­ly» watched on tele­vi­sion at the White House.

Thurs­day’s prime-time hear­ing will dive in­to the 187 min­utes that Trump failed to act on Jan. 6, 2021, de­spite pleas for help from aides, al­lies and even his fam­i­ly. The pan­el in­tends to show how the de­feat­ed pres­i­dent’s at­tempt to over­turn Joe Biden’s elec­tion vic­to­ry has left the Unit­ed States fac­ing en­dur­ing ques­tions about the re­silien­cy of its democ­ra­cy.

«A pro­found mo­ment of reck­on­ing for Amer­i­ca,» said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a mem­ber of the com­mit­tee.

With live tes­ti­mo­ny from two for­mer White House aides, and ex­cerpts from its trove of more than 1,000 in­ter­views, the near­ly two-hour ses­sion will add a clos­ing chap­ter to the past six weeks of hear­ings that at times have cap­ti­vat­ed the na­tion.

Re­turn­ing to prime time for the first time since the se­ries of hear­ings be­gan, the pan­el aims to show just how close the Unit­ed States came to what one re­tired fed­er­al judge tes­ti­fy­ing this sum­mer called a con­sti­tu­tion­al cri­sis.

The events of Jan. 6 will be out­lined «minute by minute,» said the pan­el’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Ch­eney, R-Wyo.

«You will hear that Don­ald Trump nev­er picked up the phone that day to or­der his ad­min­is­tra­tion to help,» Ch­eney said.

«He did not call the mil­i­tary. His Sec­re­tary of De­fense re­ceived no or­der. He did not call his At­tor­ney Gen­er­al. He did not talk to the De­part­ment of Home­land Se­cu­ri­ty,» Ch­eney said. «Mike Pence did all of those things; Don­ald Trump did not.»

Tes­ti­fy­ing Thurs­day will be for­mer White House aides who had close prox­im­i­ty to pow­er.

Matt Pot­tinger, who was deputy na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty ad­vis­er, and Sarah Matthews, then press aide, both sub­mit­ted their res­ig­na­tions on Jan. 6, 2021, af­ter what they saw that day. Trump has dis­missed the hear­ings on so­cial me­dia and re­gard­ed much of the tes­ti­mo­ny as fake.

Rep. Ben­nie Thomp­son, D-Miss., the chair­man of the com­mit­tee, is iso­lat­ing af­ter test­ing pos­i­tive for COVID-19 and will at­tend by video. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a for­mer Naval of­fi­cer who will lead the ses­sion with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who flew com­bat mis­sions in Iraq and Afghanistan, said she ex­pects the tes­ti­mo­ny from the White House aides will «just be re­al­ly com­pelling.»

«These are peo­ple who be­lieved in the work they were do­ing, but didn’t be­lieve in the stolen elec­tion,» Luria said.

The White House aides were not alone in call­ing it quits that day. The pan­el is ex­pect­ed to pro­vide a tal­ly of the Trump ad­min­is­tra­tion aides and even Cab­i­net mem­bers who re­signed af­ter Trump failed to call off the at­tack. Some Cab­i­net mem­bers were so alarmed they dis­cussed in­vok­ing the 25th Amend­ment to re­move Trump from of­fice.

As the pan­el con­tin­ues to col­lect ev­i­dence and pre­pares to is­sue a pre­lim­i­nary re­port of find­ings, it has amassed the most sub­stan­tial pub­lic record to date of what led up to Amer­i­cans at­tack­ing the seat of democ­ra­cy.

While the com­mit­tee can­not make crim­i­nal charges, the Jus­tice De­part­ment is mon­i­tor­ing its work.

So far, more than 840 peo­ple have been charged with fed­er­al crimes re­lat­ed to the Capi­tol ri­ot. Over 330 of them have plead­ed guilty, most­ly to mis­de­meanors. Of the more than 200 de­fen­dants to be sen­tenced, ap­prox­i­mate­ly 100 re­ceived terms of im­pris­on­ment.

What re­mains un­cer­tain is whether Trump or the for­mer pres­i­dent’s top al­lies will face se­ri­ous charges. No for­mer pres­i­dent has ever been fed­er­al­ly pros­e­cut­ed by the Jus­tice De­part­ment.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Mer­rick Gar­land said Wednes­day that Jan. 6 is «the most wide-rang­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion and the most im­por­tant in­ves­ti­ga­tion that the Jus­tice De­part­ment has ever en­tered in­to.»

«We have to get this right,» Gar­land said. «For peo­ple who are con­cerned, as I think every Amer­i­can should be, we have to do two things: We have to hold ac­count­able every per­son who is crim­i­nal­ly re­spon­si­ble for try­ing to over­turn a le­git­i­mate elec­tion, and we must do it in a way filled with in­tegri­ty and pro­fes­sion­al­ism.»

In delv­ing in­to the time­line, the pan­el aims to show what hap­pened be­tween the time Trump left the stage at his «Stop the Steal» ral­ly short­ly af­ter 1:10 p.m., af­ter telling sup­port­ers to march to the Capi­tol, and some three hours lat­er, when he is­sued a video ad­dress from the Rose Gar­den in which he told the ri­ot­ers to «go home» but al­so praised them as «very spe­cial.»

It al­so ex­pects to pro­duce ad­di­tion­al ev­i­dence about Trump’s con­fronta­tion with Se­cret Ser­vice agents who re­fused to dri­ve him to the Capi­tol — a wit­ness ac­count that the se­cu­ri­ty de­tail has dis­put­ed.

Five peo­ple died that day as Trump sup­port­ers bat­tled the po­lice in gory hand-to-hand com­bat to storm the Capi­tol. One of­fi­cer has tes­ti­fied about how she was «slip­ping in oth­er peo­ple’s blood» as they tried to hold back the mob. One Trump sup­port­er was shot and killed by po­lice.

«The pres­i­dent didn’t do very much but glee­ful­ly watch tele­vi­sion dur­ing this time frame,» Kinzinger said.

Not on­ly did Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capi­tol, he did not call oth­er parts of the gov­ern­ment for back­up and gave no or­der to de­ploy the Na­tion­al Guard, Ch­eney said.

This de­spite count­less pleas from Trump’s aides and al­lies, in­clud­ing his daugh­ter Ivan­ka Trump and Fox News host Sean Han­ni­ty, ac­cord­ing to pre­vi­ous tes­ti­mo­ny and text mes­sages the com­mit­tee has ob­tained.

«You will hear that lead­ers on Capi­tol Hill begged the pres­i­dent for help,» Ch­eney has said, in­clud­ing House Re­pub­li­can leader Kevin Mc­Carthy, who she said in­di­cat­ed he was «‘scared’ and called mul­ti­ple mem­bers of Pres­i­dent Trump’s fam­i­ly af­ter he could not per­suade the Pres­i­dent him­self.»

The pan­el has said its in­ves­ti­ga­tion is on­go­ing and oth­er hear­ings are pos­si­ble. It ex­pects to com­pile a pre­lim­i­nary re­port this fall, and a fi­nal re­port by the end of this ses­sion of Con­gress.

