James, Serrant taste first defeat with West Texas

T&T se­nior in­ter­na­tion­al women’s play­ers Asha James and Maria-Frances Ser­rant were both kept score­less as their West Texas A&M were blanked in a bat­tle of top-10 ranked teams, by top-ranked Dal­las Bap­tist 2-0 at Pa­tri­ot Soc­cer Field, Dal­las, Texas on Sat­ur­day.

It was West Texas’ first loss of the sea­son, mov­ing to 7-1 over­all and 1-1 in the Lone Star Con­fer­ence, while Dal­las Bap­tist im­proved to 6-0-1 over­all and 2-0-1 in the LSC.

The La­dy Buffs found their first shot five min­utes in­to the game as James played a ball for­ward to Ser­rant, who bat­tled past two Pa­tri­ots’ de­fend­ers, but could not beat DBU goal­keep­er Adri­an­na Schroed­er.

The Pa­tri­ots found the game’s open­ing goal in the 51st minute as Sophia Schrock curled a ball in­to the top cor­ner of the goal from out­side the 18-yard box.

With 15 min­utes left in the game, James broke free as she ap­proached the box but her shot rolled wide of the back post, keep­ing the game 1-0 be­fore DBU added an in­sur­ance goal in the 82nd minute as Michelle Gon­za­lez beat the La­dy Buff de­fence in­side the box.

On Wednes­day last, in front of a record-break­ing crowd, the tenth-ranked West Texas A&M women’s foot­ball team de­feat­ed the UT Per­mi­an Basin, 4-0 to im­prove to 7-0-0 over­all, and 1-0-0 in Lone Star Con­fer­ence play while the Fal­cons fell to 2-4-1 over­all, 0-3-0 in the LSC.

Maria-Frances Ser­rant scored in the 33rd while Rea­gan Mat­a­cale net­ted in the 70th fol­lowed by ef­forts from Alex­sis Vil­lar­real in the 71st, and Ser­rant, again in the 77th for her 11th goal of the sea­son in eight match­es, three more than James.

The La­dy Buffs look to bounce back on Wednes­day against Lub­bock Chris­t­ian. Kick­off is sched­uled for 7.30 pm in Lub­bock.

