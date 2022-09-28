James, Serrant taste first defeat with West Texas

T&T senior international women’s players Asha James and Maria-Frances Serrant were both kept scoreless as their West Texas A&M were blanked in a battle of top-10 ranked teams, by top-ranked Dallas Baptist 2-0 at Patriot Soccer Field, Dallas, Texas on Saturday.
It was West Texas’ first loss of the season, moving to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the Lone Star Conference, while Dallas Baptist improved to 6-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the LSC.
The Lady Buffs found their first shot five minutes into the game as James played a ball forward to Serrant, who battled past two Patriots’ defenders, but could not beat DBU goalkeeper Adrianna Schroeder.
The Patriots found the game’s opening goal in the 51st minute as Sophia Schrock curled a ball into the top corner of the goal from outside the 18-yard box.
With 15 minutes left in the game, James broke free as she approached the box but her shot rolled wide of the back post, keeping the game 1-0 before DBU added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute as Michelle Gonzalez beat the Lady Buff defence inside the box.
On Wednesday last, in front of a record-breaking crowd, the tenth-ranked West Texas A&M women’s football team defeated the UT Permian Basin, 4-0 to improve to 7-0-0 overall, and 1-0-0 in Lone Star Conference play while the Falcons fell to 2-4-1 overall, 0-3-0 in the LSC.
Maria-Frances Serrant scored in the 33rd while Reagan Matacale netted in the 70th followed by efforts from Alexsis Villarreal in the 71st, and Serrant, again in the 77th for her 11th goal of the season in eight matches, three more than James.
The Lady Buffs look to bounce back on Wednesday against Lubbock Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7.30 pm in Lubbock.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian