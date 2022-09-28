Jamaica's starting 11 against Argentina announced

Entornointeligente.com /

As promised by national head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, national goalkeeper and captain Andre Blake starts for Jamaica against Argentina tonight at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m

The first team sheet for Hallgrimsson also sees Adrian Mariappa added to the defense to partner with Damion Lowe with Daniel Johnson also returning to the starting lineup for the first time since January.

The full line up reads:

Andre Blake (c), Amarii Bell, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Adrian Mariappa, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Bobby Reid, Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Michail Antonio.

