Jamaica’s exports to the region declined by 6.1 per cent during January to May when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) says earnings from domestic exports were valued at US$531.7 million. The falloff was due primarily to a 60.7 per cent decline in exports from the Mining and Quarrying industry. Earnings from domestic exports accounted for 82.9 per cent of total exports.

