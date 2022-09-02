2 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Jamaica's monkeypox cases increase to nine

The health ministry has recorded two more monkeypox cases in Jamaica, bringing the country’s total to nine.

The latest cases were confirmed by Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton.

Yesterday, Tufton indicated that the first set of vaccines to treat the monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

