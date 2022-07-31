Jamaica’s growth retarded by lack of economic consensus – Golding

Entornointeligente.com /

The absence of agreement on a settled economic model for Jamaica’s development since the 1970s is being cited as a major cause of slow economic growth and underdevelopment in Jamaica. Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding shared the view while delivering the third G. Arthur Brown memorial lecture at the Bank of Jamaica on Thursday.

The late G. Arthur Brown was a former central bank governor and financial secretary, and who, in the 1950s, headed the Central Planning Agency, the forerunner to the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

According to Golding, general agreement by governments and the parliamentary opposition on the «industrialisation by invitation» model advanced by Caribbean economist Sir Arthur Lewis In the 1950s was a major factor that accounted for the country’s high levels of economic growth in that decade and in the period of the 1960s. A semblance of sustained economic stabilisation did not return to the economy, in his view, until the return by the government and opposition to broad agreement on the debt reduction and structural reforms pursued after the 2008 economic recession.

Noting that the economy grew by an average of 1.4 per cent a year over the 60 years since the country achieved Independence, Golding said that while per capita income is higher today than it was in 1962, gross domestic product per capital is lower. The period 1962 to 1972, he argued, accounted for about three quarters of the country’s cumulative 60-year growth.

«Critical to our success in that first 10 years of Independence was the fact that there was broad consensus between the two political parties on the development strategy to be pursued – the Arthur Lewis model,» Golding asserted.

