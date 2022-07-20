Jamaica’s disaster risk management capacity being strengthened

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management Policy and Strategy 2020-2040 Green Paper was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie.

In his remarks, McKenzie said the essential purpose of this policy is to ensure that by the year 2040, Jamaica will have strengthened its social and economic resilience and significantly reduced the negative effects of national disasters caused by natural hazards, man-made disasters, and biological hazards.

«While it would appear that the case for developing this policy is self-evident, it is important to state that a range of factors, including Jamaica’s historical vulnerability to disasters, the pace of our movement towards full disaster resilience, and the need for firmly establishing the financial foundations for disaster risk reduction are among the most prominent,» he stated.

McKenzie pointed out that Jamaica is highly vulnerable to disasters, noting that approximately 82 per cent of the population and 70 per cent of all major industries, including tourism and agriculture are in coastal areas, which are especially exposed to meteorological hazards.

He further stated that the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery has identified Jamaica as the third most exposed country in the world to multiple hazards.

