Jamaicans urged to step up climate mitigation efforts

Professor Tannecia Stephenson, head of the Physics Department at The University of the West Indies, Mona, says Jamaica will have to increase climate-mitigation and adaptation efforts to address the effects of climate change.

She says this has become important as climate models project that the country will experience more intense storms and rainfall, increased temperatures and rising sea levels.

«The response to climate change is everybody’s business; that is a message to all – private sector, public sector, communities, schools and institutions,» she said, noting that the emission of greenhouse gases has to be reduced.

Stephenson was addressing a session of the recently concluded Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference on climate change and diaspora engagement.

«Communities should use the information that we are going to be hotter and drier, on average, with more intense rain events, and position themselves to do river training and to change agricultural practices. Some are not just good business practices, they are things we can do in response to climate change,» she said, recommending the planting of more trees to increase vegetation so as to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

