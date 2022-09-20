Jamaicans Invited to Enter Tilapia Cooking Competition

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaicans are being invited to showcase their tilapia cooking skills, for a chance to win cash and prizes.

The ‘Many Moods of Tilapia’ cooking competition by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), which was launched today (September 19), at the Farmers’ Training Centre, in St. Catherine, is seeking to find the best tilapia-based recipes that portray the popular fish’s versatility.

«Tilapia is…stylish, sassy (and) soothing but most of all, itâs always delightful and these are words that connote ‘mood’. At the end of this, we want people to present recipes that bring out the various moods into which tilapia can take us,» Senior Director of Corporate Services at the NFA, Angela Patterson, explained.

The competition is part of the NFA’s strategies to promote the aquaculture sector, especially given the global challenges affecting food security. The State entity has placed focus on tilapia to meet the growing demand for local fish and fish products and to relieve the stress on reef fish.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Franklin Witter, said that through the competition, «we want Jamaicans to understand that food security is within our grasp.»

For his part, NFA’s Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Bellamy, underscored that the competition «checks all the boxes» of the national ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign, which was launched earlier this year by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

«We look forward to receiving your entries; we know they will reflect the creativity and flair which epitomises the real Jamaican taste and spirit,» Mr. Bellamy expressed.

The competition is open to individuals, street vendors, schools, caterers, restaurants, small hotels (up to 100 rooms) and large hotels (over 100 rooms).

For round one, contestants are to send their recipes to the NFA at [email protected] or drop them off at 2C Newport East, Kingston 15.

Entries will be assessed for the use of tilapia, use of Jamaican seasoning and creativity. The deadline for submissions is October 19, 2022. Round one winners will be invited to make a video showcasing their recipe and to submit same by November 15.

From the videos, persons will be selected to participate in the finale of the competition: a cook-off. Here, the additional elements of the judging process will be taste and presentation.

The winners will be named at an awards ceremony in mid-December. The grand prize winner will take home a cash award of $100,000 from sponsor, Rainforest Caribbean. Second place will be awarded $30,000 in Hi-Lo gift vouchers from GraceKennedy and for third place, $25,000 in cash as well as products from Maggi will be awarded.

Other sponsors, Spur Tree Spices, Easispice and Musson, will present trophies and other prizes to the winners, throughout the contest.

Jamaicans are encouraged to enter as often as they wish, as long as each entry contains a different recipe.

