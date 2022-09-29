Jamaicans in Florida pull through Hurricane Ian mostly unscathed

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaicans living across the state of Florida in the US have pulled through Hurricane Ian mainly intact, with no major property damage or loss of life reported.

Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair, told The Gleaner Thursday morning that all initial reports to him and his staff are that Jamaicans mainly came through the hurricane unscathed.

«There have been reports of flooding, loss of power, but so far we are not hearing of any major damage or loss of lives,» he said.

Mair said that he has been in contact with many Jamaicans and Jamaican organisations across the state.

«I am continuing to monitor the situation and will have further updates as the day progresses,» he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com