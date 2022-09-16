Jamaican Sentenced In The US For Defrauding Medicaid

Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaican in Connecticut in the US has been sent to prison for defrauding Medicaid which provides health coverage to millions of Americans. Marvel Roberts, 50, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements to receive Medicaid benefits. He was ordered to pay restitution of just more than US$150,000. According to court documents and statements, between 2008 and 2020, the Jamaican used false social security numbers to enrol and maintain his enrolment in the Connecticut Medicaid health care benefits programme. He provided the fake information in an attempt to receive retroactive insurance coverage for his recently-born son. Johnson did not receive the retroactive coverage for his son, but he and his family continued to remain enrolled. In 2018, following a verification request for a citizenship document, Johnson mailed a false New Jersey birth certificate bearing his name. He was arrested on November 19, 2020 and in April this year pleaded guilty to making false statements in health care matters. Johnson, who is on a US$50,000 bond is required to report to prison on December 1.

