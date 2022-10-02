2 octubre, 2022
Jamaican Man Waives Right To Challenge Extradition To USA On Drug Trafficking Charges

A Jamaican businessman who is wanted in the United States for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and America has indicated that he intends to waive his right to an extradition hearing.   The disclosure was made in the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.   A prosecutor from the DPP’s office told the court that Hugh Fraser, who did not appear in court due to a pending matter in Montego Bay, agreed to surrender to US prosecutors.   The matter was subsequently adjourned until October 13.   The 60 year-old, who was apprehended in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.    It is said that a probe by American investigators from January to December last year, found that he is part of a drug-trafficking network that provided bulk quantities of cocaine to persons in Pennsylvania.                                          

