Jamaican Man Waives Right To Challenge Extradition To USA On Drug Trafficking Charges

A Jamaican businessman who is wanted in the United States for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and America has indicated that he intends to waive his right to an extradition hearing. The disclosure was made in the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court on Friday. A prosecutor from the DPP’s office told the court that Hugh Fraser, who did not appear in court due to a pending matter in Montego Bay, agreed to surrender to US prosecutors. The matter was subsequently adjourned until October 13. The 60 year-old, who was apprehended in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine. It is said that a probe by American investigators from January to December last year, found that he is part of a drug-trafficking network that provided bulk quantities of cocaine to persons in Pennsylvania.

