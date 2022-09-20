Jamaican Man Among Four Arrested In Nigerian Drug Bust

Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaican is among four persons arrested in connection with what has been described as the biggest cocaine bust in Nigeria’s history. According to media reports in Nigeria, 42 year-old Kelvin Smith, who is from Kingston, was held during a two-day operation. The other three individuals are from Nigeria and are said to be members of a drug cartel. The cocaine was found in 10 travelling bags and 13 drums. Nigeria’s anti-narcotics department, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Monday that the US$278 million drug bust at a large warehouse in an estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said agents found about 1.8 tons of the illicit drug. Mr. Babafemi said the Jamaican and the warehouse manager, were arrested in an intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across several locations in Lagos. Mr. Babafemi disclosed that the four persons arrested are members of an international drug syndicate that the NDLEA has been trailing since 2018. They were nabbed at hotels and their hideouts in different parts of Lagos Sunday night and Monday. Mr. Babafemi reported that the cartel was trying to sell the cocaine to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com