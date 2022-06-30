Jamaican In New York Donates 586 Tablets To St. Mary And St. Catherine Students

Entornointeligente.com /

Hundreds of students from the parishes of St. Catherine and St. Mary have been equipped with technology devices to support classroom learning.

The 586 tablets were donated by New York-based Jamaican, Melvin McDonald, for needy children in his homeland.

The devices, acquired at a cost of $14 million, benefited students from 85 infant, primary and secondary institutions in his native parish of St. Mary, and from St. Catherine, where his late wife was born.

Mr. McDonald tells JIS News that it was watching a television newscast from Jamaica, which highlighted the challenges that local students were having in accessing online classes during the early stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, that moved him to make the contribution.

The retired educator and philanthropist tells JIS News that he had spoken with a minister of religion from St. Catherine, who related the struggles that many families were having, including seeing three students using one mobile phone for remote learning.

«Both incidents touched me, and as a former teacher, I thought about what I could do to help some children in Jamaica, and I decided that the best way I could help them was to give them some tablets,» Mr. McDonald says.

He reached out to personnel at the Ministry of Education and Youth, to make the donation, with the only qualification being that the beneficiaries must be from the two targeted parishes.

Mr. McDonald says he had intended to donate 500 tablets but added another 86.

The devices were handed over to the students during ceremonies held late May into June.

«I hope that the students will use the tablets for one purpose, to enhance their education; that is my greatest hope. If my effort can prevent five or 10 per cent of them from becoming problems to society, then I would have achieved my objective,» Mr. McDonald tells JIS News, noting that he received some «beautiful thank you» messages from the beneficiaries.

Mr. McDonald says he is looking at other ways to support education in Jamaica and will be awarding two scholarships to students from the St. Catherine-based Grateful Hill Primary School next year.

Mr. McDonald is encouraging other Jamaicans to contribute to education in any way that they can.

Retired educator, Melvin McDonald (left), speaks with coordinator of his tablet drive for needy students, Claudine Duncan, during a recent handover of the devices at the St. Mary High School. The New York-based Jamaican has donated 586 tablets to benefit students from 85 schools in the parish and St. Catherine.

Principal of the Tulloch Primary School in St. Catherine, Damion Hines, tells JIS News that there was «a lot of joy and excitement» when the students received the tablets, as many of them did not have devices.

He thanks Mr. McDonald for «giving back to the community, to education, and to nation-building».

Principal of the Mount Rosser Primary School, also in the parish, Kevin Whittick, notes that the tablets came just in time for examinations.

«It was a wonderful gesture, and the students will be using the devices in a positive way,» he tells JIS News.

Over in St. Mary, Principal of the Brainerd Primary School, David Schleifer, says the donation was timely, noting that within days the students used them to access online examinations.

He is also expressing gratitude for the contribution.

«This is saying to us that there are good individuals out there in the society, who are saying ‘this is my country, this is my Jamaica, and I can make a difference in the lives of children’. We definitely need some more individuals like Mr. McDonald to invest in the nation’s children,» Mr. Schleifer shares with JIS News.

Oracabessa High School Principal, Natrecia Whyte Lothian, who received 21 tablets for her students, vows that the pupils will «make the most of them»

«We appreciate that he (Mr. McDonald) cares and that the school was part of the act of kindness,» she says.

Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Yashieka Blackwood-Grant, who was at Dinthill High School in St. Catherine for a handover ceremony, is urging the beneficiary students to use the devices wisely as they recover lost time due to the pandemic.

Another Regional Director, Sophia Forbes-Hall, says the contribution is significant and is welcomed by the Ministry.

«This donation will support our efforts to reduce the digital divide within the school system,» she says, adding that although schools have resumed face-to-face learning, it is still important for students to have access to online educational resources.

