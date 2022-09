Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaican man who escaped custody in the Bahamas has been captured. The police say 30-year-old Winston Walker escaped from the detention facility at Fox Hill Road on Wednesday. He was apprehended early Thursday morning in the area of Sea Breeze Lane after the police responded to a call that a prowler was on a property. Mr. Walker is in custody on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

