5 octubre, 2022
Mundo

Jamaican Dies In Motor Vehicle Crash In California

11 horas ago
jamaican_dies_in_motor_vehicle_crash_in_california.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision involving a Jamaican man on Highway 299 in Trinity County on the weekend.   He is 30-year-old Damario Williams of Manchester.   Mr. Williams was reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, around 4 o’clock Saturday morning, when the vehicle left the road and overturned.   The highway patrol says the Jamaican was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the SUV.    He died from his injuries.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation