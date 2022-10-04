Jamaican Business Delegation Looking At Investment Opportunities In Guyana

Entornointeligente.com /

A Jamaican business delegation is in Guyana looking at investment opportunities. Yesterday, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer to Guyana presented several areas of Investment Opportunities in Guyana’s main productive sectors to a group of 20 Jamaican private sector companies. A release from G-Invest said that the Jamaican group expressed their interest in exploring areas of collaboration with Guyana’s private sector in areas of Finance, Tourism, Infrastructure and Manufacturing. Also part of the Jamaican delegation was Jampro President Diane Edwards and Nicholas Sutherland, Manager of New Market Development.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com