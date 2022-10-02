Jamaica Welcomes Canadian Government Dropping COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s tourism ministry has welcomed the Canadian Federal government’s decision to scrap all COVID-19 Travel restrictions, saying it will serve to boost stopover visitors from the country. Canada is Jamaica’s second largest tourist source market. Effective Saturday the Government of Canada has ended COVID-19 border restrictions, including mandatory vaccinations and random on-arrival testing. It has also made the ArriveCAN app optional. Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, told Radio Jamaica News that he is optimistic that there will now be a «significant uptick» in arrivals from Canada arising from this decision. Noting that Canada had had «one of the tightest COVID-19 regimes in the world,» he said this had led to a significant decline in tourist arrivals from that country.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com