Jamaica to participate in high-level talks at UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, will participate in several engagements during the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Week in New York City, beginning Monday.

The Jamaican delegation will be led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Johnson Smith says there is expected to be a lot of focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

«Of course, the world has lost significant momentum during the pandemic and this has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine,» she said in an audio recording released to the media on Sunday.

«So, Jamaica will continue to champion enhanced partnerships towards implementation. Through focus on poverty eradication measures, climate change and environmental governance and, of course, as we have been continuously advocating for, debt sustainability strategies for SIDS (small island developing states) and middle-income developing countries, as well as the advancement of women and the protection of the rights of children,» she added.

