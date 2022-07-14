Jamaica to host high-level OAS policy forum on tourism resilience

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica is to host a high-level policy forum of the Organization of American States (OAS) next week on safeguarding the region’s tourism sector from disruptions.

In emphasising the significance of the meeting, which runs from July 20 to 21, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the talks relate primarily to building resilience among the Small and Medium-sized Tourism Enterprises (SMTEs) to withstand disasters and external shocks.

«The capacity building initiative will go a far way as we seek to future-proof the sector from an impending recession and other future shocks that the industry may face…we need to be able to develop our capacity to respond to it,» said Bartlett.

Stressing the Caribbean’s dependence on tourism, Bartlett pointed out that if SMTEs are not able to manage the looming recession, the tourism industry will feel the full effects of it.

He said SMTEs represent 80% of the stakeholders of the industry.

