Jamaica to get monkeypox vaccines this month – Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that the first set of vaccines to treat the monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

«We have a priority group that will be targeted, similarly to what we [did] with the COVID-19 [vaccine distribution], and once they arrive, we will offer it to that group,» Tufton told JIS News.

This comes as Jamaica has recorded its fifth case of the disease, just before the beginning of the 2022/23 school year.

Speaking at the Open House & Exhibition ceremony for the rehabilitation of public health facilities in St Catherine, held at the Church of the Open Bible in Twickenham Park on Wednesday, Tufton called for parents to be vigilant.

«If there is any problem at all, go to your parish health office or report to your school nurse,» he added.

