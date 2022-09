Entornointeligente.com /

The country will continue to experience rainfall and thunderstorms today through to Tuesday.

The Met Office, says although tropical storm conditions are no longer expected, Ian’s outer bands should still produce showers, especially in southern and northeastern parishes.

In the meantime Meteorologist, Romaine Robinson says residents should continue to monitor the development of the system until it moves farther away from Jamaica.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

