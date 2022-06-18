Jamaica to be a republic, yes!

Entornointeligente.com /

The announcement that Jamaica has begun the process that could remove the Queen as head of state by 2025 was an early birthday present for the island, mere months away from celebrating its 60th year as an independent country.

When the chief of Jamaica’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, QC, announced the start of consultations that would ultimately lead to Jamaicans having the final say in whether Queen Elizabeth II should have pride of place as the head of state, a role she has occupied across all of Jamaica‘s six decades of independence from the United Kingdom, I joined the loud chorus of approval.

The political will to break away from the symbolic nature of British rule and to cut ties with some of the more formal frameworks is not something that started with this Government. In fact, I recall former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller being very clear that Jamaica as a republic was an idea whose time had come. The last poll on this issue saw nearly 60 per cent backing the idea.

Perhaps the thing that has returned this issue front and centre to the national and international scene was the ill-fated trip to the Caribbean of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Catherine. While not a complete public relations disaster, there were elements, including that infamous ‘fence’ photo – depicting smiling brown children being greeted by the man and woman who would one day sit in dominion over Jamaica as Britain’s king and queen – that left a rather sour taste in the mouth.

AMBUSHING THE ROYALS Indeed, some British papers accused Jamaican politicians, like Prime Minister Andrew Holness and opposition parliamentarian Lisa Hanna, of ambushing the royal couple by speaking of Jamaica’s republican aspirations to their faces.

