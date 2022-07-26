Jamaica retains Tier 2 status in US Human Trafficking Report

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica has retained its Tier 2 status in the 2022 US State Department Trafficking in Persons Report.

The department states that Jamaica does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

It notes that the government has demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity.

These efforts, according to the report, included identifying more victims, including survivors of labour trafficking; formally launching a national referral mechanism for child victims; expanding training for officials on victim identification and referral; opening a child-friendly space for interviewing and providing immediate assistance to child victims; and making arrests for the illegal operation of private employment agencies.

However, the state department said the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.

