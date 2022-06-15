Jamaica qualify for Gold Cup after 1-1 draw with Mexico

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica drew with Mexico 1-1 in their Concacaf Nations League game at the National Stadium tonight.

Leon Bailey gave Jamaica the lead in the fourth minute but Luis Romo equalised with 45+3 gone on the clock to share the spoils.

The result continues a decade-long wait for a home win against the Mexicans, the last time the Jamaicans doing so, coming in 2008.

Jamaica have the lead in the group with five points, while Mexico are second with four. Jamaica and Mexico will play each other in the final game of the group next March.

