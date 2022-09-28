Jamaica is on a slippery slope

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I try as much as possible to follow events in this the land of my birth, in which I have lived for 80 of my 82 years. It is quite disconcerting to behold as matters unfold these days.

It was never my intention to be an alarmist in any way, but when an alarm is to be sounded, someone should summon the courage and moral fortitude to do so.

I invite readers to note carefully. It should not be difficult to discern that Jamaica is on a (very) slippery slope and has been on that trajectory for some time.

Our approach to crime in this country is medieval and counterproductive. We have hopped from curfews to states of emergency to zones of special operation – all to little or no avail.

