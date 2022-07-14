Jamaica headed to 2nd straight World Cup despite turmoil

Entornointeligente.com /

By ANNE M. PE­TER­SON | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

MON­TER­REY, Mex­i­co (AP) — To bor­row from na­tive son Bob Mar­ley, Ja­maica is jam­min’. Ja­maica has qual­i­fied for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top four fin­ish­ers at the CON­CA­CAF W Cham­pi­onship. The Reg­gae Girlz next face Cana­da on Thurs­day night in the tour­na­ment semi­fi­nals.

Next sum­mer’s World Cup in Aus­tralia and New Zealand will mark Ja­maica’s sec­ond ap­pear­ance in soc­cer’s pre­mier tour­na­ment. They were the first-ever Caribbean team to make the field in 2019.

The Reg­gae Girlz have made a dra­mat­ic climb on­to the in­ter­na­tion­al stage. The team didn’t ex­ist just six years ago and it has had to con­stant­ly strug­gle for fund­ing.

«There’s so much high­er lev­els that we can reach with even more in­vest­ment from back home,» for­ward Kay­la Mc­Coy said. «So we’re kind of ex­cit­ed to see what comes from us qual­i­fy­ing again, be­cause not a lot of peo­ple thought we could do it again. I think it kind of so­lid­i­fied us in­to this po­si­tion and now peo­ple know that that we’re for re­al and will be­gin to in­vest a bit more.»

The team was dis­band­ed in 2008 af­ter fail­ing to qual­i­fy for the 2007 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics.

In 2014, Bob and Ri­ta Mar­ley’s el­dest daugh­ter, Cedel­la, made it her mis­sion to res­ur­rect the team. While Ja­maica didn’t qual­i­fy for the 2015 World Cup in Cana­da, the team at­tract­ed fans through its con­nec­tion to the Mar­ley fam­i­ly.

Cedel­la Mar­ley has been a tire­less am­bas­sador for the team, drum­ming up much-need­ed spon­sors. A Go­FundMe was once set up to help Ja­maica train and play­ers have held oth­er fundrais­ers. But even with suc­cess, the Reg­gae Girlz strug­gle to get fund­ing from the Ja­maican fed­er­a­tion.

Ja­maica has al­so over­come con­sid­er­able tur­bu­lence at the helm in re­cent years. Coach Lorne Don­ald­son just took over at the be­gin­ning of June — he’s had just a month with the team.

Af­ter Hue Men­zies re­signed be­cause of a pay dis­pute with the fed­er­a­tion fol­low­ing the 2019 World Cup, he was re­placed in 2020 by Hu­bert Bus­by Jr., who has been ac­cused of sex­u­al mis­con­duct while coach­ing a women’s club team in Cana­da. He has de­nied the al­le­ga­tions.

Bus­by was dis­missed late last year and Ja­maica ap­point­ed Vin Blaine, who was forced to re­sign af­ter 20 na­tion­al team play­ers sent a let­ter to the fed­er­a­tion say­ing they could not sup­port him.

«I think the im­por­tant thing for us as a group is that we stuck to­geth­er through every­thing and we over­came those chal­lenges,» Mc­Coy said. «The women on this team have had each oth­er’s backs from the start and from the be­gin­ning, and I think the group that we have, and the fam­i­ly that we have is what has kept us go­ing through all of this and what has kept us kind of over­com­ing those ob­sta­cles.»

There’s al­so been per­son­al tragedy dur­ing CON­CA­CAF qual­i­fy­ing. A promis­ing youth na­tion­al team play­er, Je­dine Carr, was killed in a shoot­ing Fri­day while on her way to a club team prac­tice in Ja­maica.

A mo­ment of si­lence was used to ho­n­our Carr be­fore the fi­nal group stage match­es at the tour­na­ment. Khadi­ja Shaw held up Carr’s jer­sey when the team cel­e­brat­ed its vic­to­ry over Haiti that se­cured its World Cup berth.

Shaw, bet­ter known by her nick­name Bun­ny, plays pro­fes­sion­al­ly for Man­ches­ter City and is Ja­maica’s biggest star. Just 25, she al­ready has 38 goals in 56 ap­pear­ances with the Reg­gae Girlz.

Shaw scored a pair of goals in the 4-0 vic­to­ry over Haiti. In cel­e­bra­tion, Cedel­la Mar­ley post­ed to Twit­ter: «FI­FA Women’s World Cup here we come. … I am so proud; the en­tire coun­try is so proud.»

And there’s an­oth­er Mar­ley who has more re­cent­ly tak­en up the cause. Skip Mar­ley, Cedel­la’s son, has al­lowed his song «Li­ons» to be used as the W Cham­pi­onship’s of­fi­cial an­them.

In ad­di­tion to Ja­maica’s game against Cana­da on Thurs­day, the Unit­ed States plays Cos­ta Ri­ca in the oth­er se­mi-fi­nal.

While those four teams have al­ready locked up spots at the World Cup, there’s an­oth­er prize on the line for the win­ner of the tour­na­ment: a spot in the 2024 Olympics in France.

Don­ald­son point­ed out that the Ja­maican team has al­ready come a long way judg­ing by its com­pa­ny in the se­mi-fi­nals. Cana­da won gold at the Tokyo Games and the Unit­ed States is the two-time de­fend­ing World Cup cham­pi­on.

«Cana­da is the Olympic cham­pi­on. So you have the Olympic cham­pi­on and the world cham­pi­on still in the tour­na­ment and we are with them. I mean, to me, that’s good, that at this part of the tour­na­ment we are still play­ing for some­thing.»

